Long Beach enters the second stage of economic recovery

As retailers begin to reopen, Mayor Garcia warns the public to continue social distancing.

In the latest COVID-19 live stream, Long Beach officials provided updates regarding the disease, reopening public spaces and the extension of the public health order.

COVID-19

On Friday, May 8, Mayor Robert Garcia announced 898 positive cases of coronavirus in Long Beach.

Garcia also stated that the current number of deaths due to the disease is currently at 40 and that 32 of the fatalities come from nursing home and long-term care facilities.

“We know that that has been a challenging area for us,” Garcia said. “But we have worked really hard to ensure that we’ve tested every one of those facilities, and we’ve made some progress there, and we will continue to do so.”

The mayor also announced that out of the 898 cases, 565 patients had seen a full recovery from the coronavirus.

Recovery

As Long Beach prepares to enter the second phase of reopening the economy, Mayor Robert Garcia discussed changes that the City is making to the stay-at-home order.

The first change is the elimination of the May 15 end date. Under the new guidelines, the health order will now continue indefinitely.

According to Garcia, this move is in alignment with how the State and most counties are adjusting their health orders to remove end dates.

The mayor also announced that starting today, individual retailers can reopen to the public if they offer curbside pickup, and follow social distancing protocol.

“I want to thank them for their incredible patience,” Garcia said. “And we’re very grateful that a lot of those workers can also go back to work and that we can get our economy […] moving again.”

Public spaces, such as beaches, hiking trails, parks and tennis courts, will also open to the public starting Monday, May 11.

In his comments, Garcia asked the public to maintain proper social distancing practices when going to retail locations, or public spaces.

These practices include wearing face masks, maintaining six feet of distance and not gathering in groups.

In his comments, the Mayor stated that he was pleading with the public to continue following these safety measures to protect public health.

“If over the course of the next week, and two weeks, these health indicators begin going in the wrong direction, meaning hospitalizations begin to spike, or deaths take a serious turn for the worse, we’re going to have to revisit this part of Stage 2 […], and even could roll back some of these measures,” Garcia said.

If this stage of reopening goes well, Garcia hopes that the City will be able to begin open other public spaces in alignment with the State’s health guidelines.

Isolation Measures

Dr. Anissa Davis, the City Health Officer, announced modifications made to the City’s self-isolation order for the coronavirus.

Under the new order, residents who receive a test for the coronavirus must assume they have it from the time they receive the medical procedure.

Additionally, the isolation period, which was seven days, is now 10 days.

“Previously, it was for only seven days, but it’s felt now that the safest thing to do is to isolate for 10 days after your symptoms first appear,” Davis said. “And, besides the 10 days after your symptoms appeared, or also need 72 hours or three days of no fever, and no medicines to reduce a fever.”

Davis also reminded residents, they cannot quarantine with someone who is sick from another illness to avoid spreading disease.

Additionally, they cannot leave their place of isolation to go to public or private locations.