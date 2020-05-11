Long Beach issues guidelines for beach paths and tennis centers

File photo: Participants in the 5K event will run or walk along Alamitos Beach before the Yoga Festival.

The City of Long Beach has announced new guidelines for residents using bike and pedestrian paths at the beach, as well as guidelines for tennis centers.

On Monday, May 11, the City announced the new rules to coincide with the opening of beaches, parks and certain athletic locations.

“We know our community has been anxious to get back outdoors,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a press release. “While our beaches are still closed, like many of you, I am looking forward to the beach bike and pedestrian path opening up on Monday. Please remember to practice physical distancing so that we can continue to make more places available.”

According to the press release, the guidelines officially start on May 11 and will continue until further notice.

The new policies include:

Beach bike and pedestrian paths

• Stay at least six feet from others who are not members of your household at all times.

• Avoid crowded areas.

• Do not gather in groups or linger at any one location, except as

needed for brief rests.

• Face coverings are required when in close contact with other people but are not required while engaging in physically-distanced exercise.

• Beach bathrooms are now open.

• Beaches and beach parking lots remain closed.

Tennis Centers

• Required to implement a Tennis Physical Distancing Protocol prior to reopening.

• Pro shop is allowed for curbside pickup only.

• Restaurants and concessions are for takeout only.

Park parking lots will also reopen on May 11, but only for walking, running and biking.

Social gatherings and picnics are still not allowed in parking lots or in parks. Additionally, beach parking lots are still closed to the public.

For more information on COVID-19, click here.