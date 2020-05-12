Possible street racing incident leads to pedestrian death in Long Beach

A motorist who allegedly crashed during a street race in Long Beach, resulting in the death of a pedestrian, was facing possible charges Tuesday, May 12, and a second motorist was being sought, police said.

The crash occurred about 6:40pm Monday near Santa Fe Avenue and Hill Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Lexus IS200 was traveling southbound on Santa Fe Avenue at a high rate of speed,” a police statement said.

“The Lexus ran the red light at Hill Street and struck a 2003 Honda Odyssey that was traveling eastbound on Hill Street,” police said. “The impact caused the Lexus to spin and collide into a pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk attempting to legally cross Santa Fe Avenue on a green light.”

Josephine Espiritu, 59, of Long Beach died at the scene, police said.

“It is believed the Lexus was racing another vehicle right before the collision occurred,” police said.

“The other vehicle did not remain on scene and left. That vehicle is described as a black Nissan 350Z with a slatted window covering on the back window.”

Paramedics took the drivers of the Lexus and the Honda to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their names were not released.

“The driver of the Honda Odyssey sustained minor injuries,” police said. “The driver of the Lexus is in stable but critical condition. Drugs and alcohol do not seem to have been a factor in this collision.”

“The driver of the Lexus has not been arrested for the incident, and remains in a local hospital receiving treatment,” police said. “Detectives will be presenting the case to the District Attorney’s Office today for filling consideration.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective K. Myers or Detective A. Duncan of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355.