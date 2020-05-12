Face coverings required at Long Beach Airport

Face coverings are required for all of Long Beach Airport’s (LGB) employees, passengers and visitors, according to a Tuesday, May 12 press release.

“As the economy slowly reopens and the public begins to travel again, we want to ensure the safest possible experience for all passengers,” Mayor Robert Garcia said.

This is in line with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that individuals should cover their face in public to reduce the spread of droplets from their mouth and nose, in case they are infected with coronavirus without knowing. Acceptable face coverings include, bandanas, neck gaiters or cloth masks with ties or straps.

Face coverings are not as effective against preventing the spread of coronavirus as social distancing and frequent hand washing.

“Our partners at Long Beach Airport have come together to provide a consistently safe environment, while maintaining the comfortable experience our customers have come to expect,” Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said. “We look forward to seeing more passengers but are grateful the public is taking the health order seriously and avoiding non-essential travel. LGB is ready to welcome your return.”

Face coverings are now required by all five airlines at LGB, as well as concessions and rental car companies.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers will also be required to wear masks, and may ask guests to adjust or remove their face coverings while going through security.

New disinfecting protocols and floor decals to create physical distancing are also being used as additional safety measures.