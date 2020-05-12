Long Beach reopens beaches for active recreation starting May 13

In an amendment to the City of Long Beach’s Safer at Home Order, the City will reopen all public beaches in Long Beach for active recreational activities beginning Wednesday, May 13, and continuing until further notice.

“The reopening of our beaches signifies a step towards more opportunities to enjoy our open spaces,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “I know that many in our community have been looking forward to more recreation and I’m urging everyone to continue practicing physical distancing so we can continue moving forward safely.”

Beaches will open daily from sunrise to sunset for solo or family members of the same household to use for recreation, including:

• Swimming

• Kayaking

• Walking and running

• Kitesurfing

And similar active recreational activities

Beach restrooms are open, adhering to physical distancing protocols. As a precautionary measure, staff is disinfecting facilities on a regular basis to deter the spread of the virus.

Rosie’s Dog Beach will reopen, and to remain consistent throughout the city and with Los Angeles County, the City’s dog parks will reopen as well.

The opening of beaches and dog parks for active recreation come with specific rules that remain paramount to limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Beachgoers and those visiting the dog beach and dog parks must:

• Stay at least 6 feet from others at all times. Members of the same household are exempted.

• Avoid crowded areas.

• Wear face coverings when in close contact with people outside of one’s household.

• Face coverings are not required while engaging in solo physically distanced exercise.

• Provide adequate physical distancing of 6 feet or more when passing others.

• Continue moving, without lingering at any one spot, except as needed for brief rests.

• Stay home if sick.

• Wash or sanitize your hands regularly, including before and after visiting beaches and parks.

Gatherings of any size are prohibited at all beaches and parks, including, but not limited to, events, athletic competitions, youth camps and recreational programming. Chairs, canopies, coolers, grills, sunbathing or any similar stationary activity on the beach or in parks is prohibited. Playgrounds remain closed.

Parking lots and the pier will remain closed to the public. Residents who have been issued special parking permits in an effort to ease parking congestion will still be able to use those spaces.

The City temporarily closed its public beaches in March in accordance with the state’s “Stay at Home” order and the City of Long Beach’s “Safer at Home” order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Opening beaches for active recreation is the third action taken by the City since it entered phase two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s four-phase plan to gradually lift restrictions. Other measures include the reopening of additional retail for curbside pickup on Friday, May 8, and the reopening of beach and bike paths, trails and tennis courts on Monday, May 11.

This action was put in place by the City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, in accordance with the Emergency Powers granted to the City Manager through the Proclamation of Local Emergency.