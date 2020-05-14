Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s ‘Taste of Downtown’ event to be livestreamed

To support local businesses and connect the community, DLBA is converting its annual summer food festival series into an online livestreamed event.

Virtual Taste of Long Beach will be hosted live on Facebook Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30.

Taste of Downtown, the Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s (DLBA) annual culinary event, will be held online for the first time this year in order to accommodate restaurants’ inability to have customers dine in under the current health order.

Taste of Downtown usually consists of customers sampling foods from different restaurants in Long Beach’s central business district while listening to live music and shopping.

Virtual Taste of Downtown will be hosted live on Downtown Long Beach’s official Facebook on Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30 with the theme “Takeout Together.” The online event is being sponsored by the Long Beach Post and the Long Beach Business Journal.

“While we may be apart physically, we still can still connect and support one another virtually,” DLBA Placemaking Manager Mariah Hoffman said. “Our upcoming Virtual Taste of Downtown will promote businesses and provide them with much-needed exposure on a broad platform, while giving the Greater Long Beach community a fun opportunity to come together online and enjoy some food, drinks, and live entertainment.”

The online event will feature live streams from Downtown Long Beach restaurants and businesses, cocktail and culinary demonstrations, fitness classes, virtual tours of stores and restaurants, live music, artistic performances and gift card giveaways. During the live stream, viewers will be able to participate from home and will be encouraged to order meals, gift cards and meal and cocktail preparation kits from local eateries.

Virtual Taste of Downtown will finish with a musical performance after Downtown Long Beach residents’ flash lights and cheer from their windows to show nightly support for frontline workers at 8pm.

“We believe this virtual event will uplift spirits, connect our community, and support our Downtown businesses,” Hoffman said.

The live stream will occur Friday, May 29 from 3pm to 8:30pm and Saturday, May 30 from noon to 8:30pm.

Downtown Long Beach businesses who wish to participate in the live stream should fill out an application by May 19 at 3pm.

For more information contact Hoffman at [email protected] or 562-708-0420.