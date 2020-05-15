May 15, 2020 | Vol. XLII No.21
Signal Tribune|May 15, 2020
Re: Sebastian Echeverry’s last day. I sent this message to Sebastian via Twitter DM but I thought I’d share it here as well.
Good luck in your new endeavors. Please remain true to your profession, not your job. One will always be remembered for ones principles more often and more fondly than for the place that writes the check.