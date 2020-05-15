Four juveniles arrested and charged in connection to robbery incident; LBPD looking for additional suspects

The Long Beach Police Department is looking for additional suspects that took part in a strong arm robbery on the San Gabriel River Trail near College Park in Long Beach on February 10, according to a May 15 LBPD press release.

A group of juveniles punched and kicked a male victim, stole his wallet and cellphone, and damaged the victim’s bike.

The victim sustained bruising and lacerations to his upper torso and was treated at a local hospital.

Four of the juveniles, aged between 14 and 15, involved in the incident were arrested on May 6.

The incident was reported to the Seal Beach Police Department first, who later transferred investigation to the Long Beach Police Department Robbery Detail. Robbery Detail Detectives discovered video evidence of the assault and robbery, which helped identify some of the subjects.

Detectives presented their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which then filed one count of robbery and one count of assault with a deadly weapon likely to inflict great bodily injury against each of the four juveniles on May 8.

Three of the four assailants were released on house arrest on May 11.

Those who can help identify other suspects in the assault are asked to call LBPD Robbery Detail Detective Fermin Gonzalez at 562-570-7068. Anonymous tips may be given through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.