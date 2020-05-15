L.A. County extends elderly family housing registration deadline

The Los Angeles County Development Authority today extended the deadline to 5 p.m. Dec. 31 for people to register for its elderly family public housing sites, which was set to close Aug. 10.

An elderly family is a household whose head, co-head, spouse or sole member is a person who is at least 62 years of age. It may include two or more people who are at least 62 years old living together, or one or more people of that age who are living with one or more live-in aides, according to the LACDA.

The seven site-based waiting lists include properties at Carmelitos (Long Beach), Nueva Maravilla and Herbert Avenue (East Los Angeles), Francisquito Villa (La Puente), Whittier Manor (Whittier), West Knoll/Palm (West Hollywood), Marina Manor (Marina Del Rey), Orchard Arms (Valencia), Foothill Villa (La Crescenta) and South Bay Gardens (Los Angeles).

Applicants may add their name to the seven site-based waiting lists by registering at lacda.org or calling 626-586-1845. The county’s Section 8 waiting list remains closed.

If an applicant is offered a unit from any of the waiting lists that they have registered for, and the unit is not accepted, the applicant’s name will be removed from all selected waiting lists, and they must re-register.

The LACDA said it is important applicants only register for locations

in which they are willing to reside.