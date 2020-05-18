Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident in Long Beach

A man police said was crawling across a street in Long Beach was fatally struck Sunday, May 17 by a hit-and-run motorist.

The man was crawling east and west across the number one and two lanes of northbound Pacific Avenue when he was struck by a white sedan, possibly a Nissan, that was traveling in the number one lane, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“After the collision, the vehicle continues northbound (on) Pacific Avenue without stopping to render aid to the pedestrian and turns eastbound on Sixth Street,” police said.

Officers were dispatched at 3:54am to the scene at Pacific Avenue and Fifth Street. Paramedics also dispatched to the location rendered aid to the man lying in the number two lane of northbound traffic. They then rushed him to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Long Beach police collision investigation detectives urged anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 562-570-7355.