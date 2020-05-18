Man found shot dead in vehicle over the weekend in Long Beach

A 22-year-old man was found shot dead on Saturday, May 16 in a vehicle in Long Beach.

The victim was identified as Austin Thai of Gardena, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 12:30 a.m. to the area of 17th Street and Gaviota Avenue found Thai suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, said Lt. James Richardson of the Long Beach Police Department.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, Richardson said.

A man was seen running from the location. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known, he said.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.