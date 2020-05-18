Call to artists for PHOTOVARIOUS exhibit by MOLAA and the Long Beach Creative Group

The Long Beach Creative Group is partnering with the Museum of Latin American Art and guest curator Mick Victor for a call to artists for an upcoming photography exhibit titled PHOTOVARIOUS.

Evaluators will be looking for artists who approach their work in non-conventional ways, and whose photography series’ showcase cohesion between images, as well as content and/or methods that extends the field of photography both technically and creatively.

The exhibition will be held from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday, August 8 at the Long Beach Creative Group/Rod Briggs Gallery, located at 2221 East Broadway, and will remain open through Saturday, September 5.

“With PHOTOVARIOUS, I want to show some of the really innovative thinking being done in photography,” Victor said, “by artists who see the role of the camera differently. I want to feature work that represents a newer photographic process and thinking that too often gets quieted by the insistence on traditional skills.”

Submissions should include four to six photographs, and can be submitted until 6pm on Monday, June 15, to [email protected] Photography files can be up to three megabytes in size. Submissions should include a current biography of the artist, a curriculum vitae, and contact information.

The submission review committee will include MOLAA’s Chief Curator, Gabriela Urtiaga, members of the LBCG, and Victor.

“Supporting local artists, and diversity in the arts field, allows us to perpetuate MOLAA’s mission,” Dr. Lourdes I. Ramos, President & CEO of the Museum of Latin American Art, said. “More than ever, art allows us to create connections and explore human creativity as an outlet of emotion and expression.”

