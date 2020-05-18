Long+Beach+program+to+deliver+free+meals+for+qualifying+older+adults

The program would assist various Long Beach food providers which have been severely impacted as a result of the public health crisis

It was announced on Monday, May 18 that The City of Long Beach will begin offering a free home meal delivery service for older adults in order to help those at high risk of COVID-19, according to a press release from the City.

The Great Plates Delivered Program, in partnership with food providers and eateries in the area, will issue qualifying adults over the age of 65 or those 60-64 who are at high risk of COVID-19, up to three free meals delivered daily.

This effort will also bring economic stimulus to local restaurants during the pandemic.

“This is a great opportunity to support the older adults in our community who are most in need at this time, as well as assist the food service industry which has been severely impacted as a result of the public health crisis,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

The program is expected to begin on May 29 and extend through June 10, a timeframe approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). However, according to the press release, the state of California plans to request an extension into July.

A request for proposals will be released by The City to contract with various Long Beach food providers for food preparation and meal packaging. Businesses that are locally owned and or locally sourced, give priority to local jobs

and worker retention, provide meals that can be frozen and reheated, and meet nutritional standards as well as other safe food handling guidelines will be given participation preference.

The request for proposals period will open on Monday, May 18 and will close on Thursday, May 21 at 11:00 a.m. The press release stated that The City will select various local food providers to participate in the Great Plates Delivered Program in accordance with procurement criteria from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The first-in-the-nation “Great Plates Delivered: Home Meals for Seniors” partnership with counties, cities and tribes was announced last month by ​Governor Newsom.

Information on how residents can apply for the meal delivery program will be available soon.

To participate in the RFP process, interested business owners should visit the Financial Management Purchasing Division webpage.