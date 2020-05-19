Residential trash and recycling services in Signal Hill to be halted for Memorial Day

Signal Hill commercial businesses will be required to start recycling organic waste by Jan. 1 using an EDCO green-waste container (example pictured), according to an ordinance introduced by the Signal Hill City Council at its Nov. 13 meeting.

EDCO will not be collecting trash and recycling from Signal Hill homes on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

The normal pick up schedule will be behind by one day all week after the holiday.

Effected cities include Signal Hill, El Segundo and Rancho Palos Verdes.

EDCO will still provide collection services for commercial businesses on Memorial Day.

EDCO’s customer service office will still receive phone, text and email messages and its public disposal site will also remain open on Monday, May 25th.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, EDCO is not allowing the public to visit its offices.

For more information visit EDCO’s website.