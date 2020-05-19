Long Beach City facilities that will be closed for Memorial Day

(From left) Kseniia Bustamante, Artem Shatalov and Makenna Owen feed the birds sliced watermelon at the El Dorado duck pond on May 31.

Besides standard closures of City of Long Beach facilities and services for Memorial Day, services and resources recently enacted as a response to the coronavirus pandemic will also close in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

Coronavirus services and resources that will be closed during the Memorial Day weekend include:

-All COVID-19 testing sites, including Jordan Plus and St. Mary Medical Center, will be closed on Monday, May 25.

-The Rapid Assessment Clinic (RAC) will close on Monday, May 25.

– INFO Hotline and the Joint Information Center will be closed on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, but will be open on Monday, May 25.

Other facilities closed on Monday, May 25:

-Animal Care Services and spcaLA

-Career Transition Center

-Center for Working Families

-City Hall

-Citizen Police Complaint Commission

-Code Enforcement services

-El Dorado Nature Center

-Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration

-Public Health Department facilities

-Housing Authority

-All libraries

-Neighborhood Resource Center

-The WorkPlace, Youth Opportunity Center & Pacific Gateway

-Administrative Office

-Park offices and community park facilities

-Street sweeping services

-Public pools

-Towing and Lien Sales

– Water Department (for water or sewer emergencies call: 562-570-2390)

The following will be open on Memorial Day, May 25, with modified operations:

-Fire and Lifeguard Stations

-El Dorado Regional Park

-Main Police Station Front Desk

-Offices at Alamitos Bay Marina and Shoreline Marina

-Refuse and recycling collection

-Gas Services Dispatch is available 24/7 for emergency calls at 562-570-2140

City Hall closed to the public on March 18, and will remain closed until further notice. Long Beach residents are encouraged to use online services when possible.

Street sweeping will not take place on Monday, May 25 and will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

Parking meters will still be enforced on Memorial Day, unless the meter reads “Exempt on Holidays.” Enforcement times are displayed inside parking meters.

Trash and recycling will still be collected as usual in Long Beach on Memorial Day.