Woman killed in Long Beach hit-and-run, motorist sought

A woman was killed after being hit by a motorist in Long Beach early Wednesday, May 20. The Long Beach Police Department is seeking the community’s help in investigating the case.

The adult female pedestrian was struck by the unidentified vehicle around 1:40am while walking in the number two lane of southbound Woodruff Avenue and Willow Street, north of Deborah Street. She died at the scene, according to the LBPD.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

There is currently no description of the vehicle or motorist. Those who may have information about the case should call 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.