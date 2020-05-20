LBPD shuts down Krispy Kreme drive-thru

The drive-thru had formed a three block line during a doughnut giveaway

A Krispy Kreme drive-thru was shut down by police Tuesday, May 19, after a doughnut giveaway for new graduates caused a traffic jam in Long Beach.

Krispy Kreme was giving free doughnuts to seniors who could prove they graduated by wearing a cap and gown with 2020 tassel or other Class of 2020 apparel.

Officers noticed a three-block line for the drive-thru of the Krispy Kreme while responding to a traffic dispute near the doughnut shop at 4760 Los Coyotes Diagonal about 11:50am, according to Officer Jennifer De Prez of the Long Beach Police Department.

The line was impacting traffic in the area, leading officers to close the drive-thru, De Prez said. Customers were still allowed to make orders online and walk up to the business.