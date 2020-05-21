St. Mary Medical Center begins delivering meals for Project Angel Food

Pictured above (left to right): Patricia Duarte, Community Health Coordinator, and Kit Katz, Director of Community Benefit, from St. Mary Medical Center delivering meals to community in need.

Following the safer-at-home order, Project Angel Food lost volunteers who delivered medically-tailored meals to Long Beach residents, but Dignity Health- St. Mary Medical Center volunteered to continue the deliveries according to a press release.

“Project Angel Food is thrilled we can feed more people in Long Beach thanks to the assistance of St. Mary Medical Center,” states Richard Ayoub, Executive Director, Project Angel Food in a press release by Dignity Health.

“When the folks at Dignity Health heard that we had to curtail our volunteer program, because most of our helpers are vulnerable seniors, they immediately jumped into action and offered one of their drivers to pick up the slack. It’s a huge help.”

In partnership with Project Angel Food and Council on Aging, St. Mary’s Medical Transportation Department is delivering meals to chronically ill patients who are homebound as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to the press release, Project Angel Food obtained a grant from St. Mary in 2019 to broaden home delivery of medically-tailored meals and nutritional counseling for older Long Beach residents, who have chronic conditions such as HIV/AIDS, cancers congestive heart failure and diabetes.

“The support we have received from the community during this pandemic has been heartwarming, so it is wonderful that we are able to give back and help Project Angel Food during this difficult time,” states Carolyn Caldwell, SMMC Hospital president in the press release.

“Being able to deliver these nutrient-rich meals for our most vulnerable population is critical to their health and well-being, and we are honored to be able to help.”