Security company hosting virtual and drive-thru career fairs for California applicants

Securitas will hold a virtual career fair from 8:30am-12:30pm Thursday, May 21, as part of its effort to hire 1,200 new security officers in California and 10,000 employees nationwide.

Anyone interested in scheduling an interview at the career fair should text “attend” to 844-980-3282. Opportunities include immediate temporary, full-time and part-time positions.

Drive-thru career fairs will be held Tuesday from 8:30am to 12:30pm at the following Southern California locations (each of which will be hiring for jobs in nearby cities):

— 2099 S. State College Blvd, Anaheim

— 1500 W. Carson St., Suite 109, Long Beach

— 3850 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

— 430 N. Vineyard Ave., Suite 335, Ontario

— 1550 Hotel Circle North, Suite 440, San Diego.

Anyone who cannot attend either type of career fair may apply online at here.

“Securitas is seeing growth in the request for its services, and to help fulfill that need, we are looking for individuals who work hard, care about their community, and who find fulfillment in making a positive impact,” said Kimberly Carson, Securitas’ vice president of human resources.

Carson also stressed the opportunities for promotion.

“Securitas is a place where you can build a lifelong career,” she said. “Wherever possible, we promote from within. In California, most of our area vice presidents and a large portion of our district managers started out as security officers.”

The California search will focus on Anaheim, Bakersfield, Carlsbad, Chino, Commerce, Concord, El Centro, Fresno, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Monterey, Mountain View, Northridge, Oakland, Ontario, Orange County, Palm Desert, Pasadena, Petaluma, Redding, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Maria, San Mateo, Stockton, Temecula, Torrance, Victorville, Ventura, West Covina and surrounding areas.

Securitas employs 370,000 individuals worldwide and offers on-site, mobile and remote security services, including electronic surveillance, fire and safety solutions and corporate risk management.