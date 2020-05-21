Authorities ID woman killed in Long Beach hit-and-run

Authorities today identified a woman who was fatally hit by a vehicle in Long Beach, and police continued their efforts to find the motorist involved in her death.

Stacey Finley, 42, who was homeless, was injured about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at Woodruff Avenue and Willow Street and died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office and the Long Beach Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of Woodruff Avenue when a vehicle, also traveling southbound, collided with her,” police said in a statement.

No description was available of the vehicle or the motorist.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.