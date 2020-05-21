Abimbola Idowu Mitchell announced LBCC valedictorian

Abimbola Idowu Mitchell has been announced as the valedictorian of Long Beach City College for 2020. Mitchell will give a speech to LBCC’s graduating class during the school’s first virtual commencement ceremony at 5 pm on Friday, June 12, which will stream on the LBCC website, according to an LBCC press release.

Mitchell is a Nigerian immigrant who relocated to Texas when she was nine.

Despite experiencing homelessness and having to live out of her car in 2017, she soon rebuilt her life in Long Beach.

The 26-year-old kinesiology major has maintained a perfect 4.0-grade point average for her entire time at LBCC.

“I have told my husband more than once that I absolutely love LBCC,” Mitchell said. “There are constant programs to really truly help students be successful. I learned that not only are there tutor programs to help students academically, but there are programs, such as the Viking Vault, to assist students to survive the high demands of life. There’s even a shower for any student that might be homeless to come shower at school. This is a school that really cares!”

Mitchell has been accepted to CSULB for the Fall 2020 semester. She plans to also attend graduate school at CSULB to obtain a Doctorate degree in Physical Therapy.

To listen to Abimbola Idowu Mitchell’s speech during LBCC’s inaugural Virtual Commencement Ceremony visit www.LBCC.edu at 5 pm on Friday, June 12.