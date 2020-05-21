SCAN Health Plan issues Salvation Army $20,000 grant

A COVID-19 emergency grant of $20,000 was awarded today to The Salvation Army Long Beach Corps and Community Center by SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans in California, it was announced in a press release.

The grant, which is part of SCAN Health Plan’s community giving program, will subsidize the purchase and weekly distribution of food boxes that provide nutritious and balanced meals to 200 seniors in the cities of Long Beach, Lakewood, Signal Hill and Hawaiian Gardens.

“This grant will help ensure older adults in need have access to healthy food while remaining safely at home during the shelter-in-place period,” said Denise Likar, vice president of Independence at Home at SCAN Health Plan. “We are pleased to collaborate with the Salvation Army to make sure vital community services to vulnerable seniors continue without interruption during the pandemic.”

According to the press release from SCAN Health Plan, older adults have often reported missing or skipping meals due to not being able to obtain or prepare food. This includes disability, a lack of reliable transportation and limited income.

“We are so thankful to SCAN Health Plan for recognizing the need amongst seniors in our community and partnering with us to make sure they receive food during these unprecedented times,” said Captain Sergio Garcia, corps officer at the Long Beach chapter of the Salvation Army. “Our relationship with SCAN in serving the seniors of the greater Long Beach and surrounding communities has been in place for several years and we are grateful that they have stepped in to help get healthy food into the hands of those most in need.”

SCAN Health PLAN has awarded a total of $719,000 in emergency funding to 35 different organizations since March 2020 and plans to continue funding non-profit organizations, who are offering critical services to senior citizens during the pandemic.