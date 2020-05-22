Save+the+Day+Restoration+and+Reconstruction+to+disinfect+the+vehicles+of+active+local+first+responders

As a way to thank Long Beach and Signal Hill active first responders for risking their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, Save the Day Restoration and Reconstruction, is offering to disinfect their personal vehicles free of charge according to a press release by the company.

The Long Beach area business is known for the cleaning and restoration of properties devastated by fire, flood and mold.

About 50-100 vehicles belonging to first responders will be disinfected by the company’s owner, Frank Yanonis, every Saturday in the month of May.

The list of first responders include:

-Doctors

-Nurses

-Police Officers

-Firefighters

-Paramedics

-Other Healthcare workers actively involved with COVID-19 patients in Long Beach and Signal Hill who can bring an ID for proof.

“We’re just trying to give back to the community,” Yanonis said in the press release.

The free disinfection will take place at 1390 E. Burnett St. Unit K. in Signal Hill.

All first responders coming to the car disinfecting service should bring a work ID between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The service will be first come, first served.

Yanonis’ workers will be dressed in white protective suits while wearing respirators and spray the disinfectant in the interior of the vehicle followed by a wipe. The entire process will take 10-15 minutes, according to the press release.

First responders will be able to smell the chemical used to disinfect the vehicle beforehand to be sure they like the scent or a different “fresh” scent can be added at the end of the disinfection process, Yanonis stated in the release.

Yanonis will also distribute N-95 masks to first responders for future protection.

Cash donations will be accepted for a fund that will supply hospitals, fire stations and police stations with masks.