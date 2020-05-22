Thoughts+from+the+Managing+Editor

Allow me to introduce myself,

My name is Lissette Mendoza and I am the new Managing Editor at the Signal Tribune. Prior to this I was working behind the scenes as the Online Editor, constantly tag-teaming with our former Managing Editor, Sebastian Echeverry to promote our online and social media presence, where we have definitely made our mark.

A little bit of background on me, I’ve been in Long Beach my entire life. I was born at Long Beach Community Hospital and have since spent different periods of my life growing up in the Eastside, Westside and Central areas of Long Beach. I attended LBUSD Schools (Garfield, Stephens, and Cabrillo) and am the product of the Long Beach College Promise, I’m as local as they get.

Some background on my work, I started my journalism career at Long Beach City College’s Viking News years ago covering activism, arts, culture, and news, before transferring and graduating from Cal State Long Beach where I focused on immigration issues and contributing to DIG Magazine. I’m an eight-time JACC (Journalism Association of Community College) award winner and most recently a two-time CNPA (California News Publishers Association) award winner.

My career in covering local news has been fueled by the passion I have for providing a voice to the underrepresented communities that I do not see being represented by the numerous local media outlets that are already in the area and fueled by corporations.

My goal for this new era of transition for the Tribune is to provide that representation with fair and balanced reporting that we are proud of. The Tribune is here to support the community, education, small local businesses, mom and pop shops and diversity.

I invite you all to reach out to my team and I by emailing us at [email protected] with any comments, concerns or ideas you may have.

We are not funded by corporations and are solely supported by our loyal readers and advertisers.

Whether it is a share on Facebook, a like on Instagram, a retweet on Twitter, or a subscription, your support matters to us.

We have also recently revived our “Support and Subscribe” page which you can find on the first tab on our online menu at signaltribunenewspaper.com where you can subscribe monthly, yearly or even send a donation to us.

As soon as the dust settles we will also work to continue translating and providing content for our Spanish speaking readers on our “En Español” section.

We have many innovative plans ahead that we are excited to bring to all of you. I welcome you all to join us on this journey.

Thank you for your support,

– Lissette