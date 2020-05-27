Updated: Pedestrian, dog hit and killed by vehicle being chased by LBPD

Editor’s note: The story has since been updated with the victim and suspects’ names, details including dog’s death.

A 32-year-old man walking his dog was struck and killed by a car that was being chased by Long Beach police, and the driver, allegedly under the influence of drugs, and six burglary suspects were taken

into custody, authorities said today.

The incident began about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 when officers went to the 2100 block of Gaylord Avenue in response to a report of a burglary at a marijuana-related business, Long Beach Police Lt. Robert Woods said. The suspects were allegedly cutting down marijuana plants.

Three suspects were arrested by arriving officers, and one suspect fled in a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE that was pursued by police, Woods said.

About five minutes later, a 32-year-old man and his dog were fatally struck by the suspect’s vehicle as they legally crossed a street at Magnolia Avenue and Sixth Street, Woods said. The pedestrian, identified as Jose Hernandez of Long Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who struck Hernandez while speeding through a red light, continued driving and crashed into a fence near Pine Avenue and Sixth Street, where he was taken into custody, police said.

Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Jyvante West of Richmond.

He was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death, driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, evading a police officer, commercial burglary, and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers searched the marijuana business and arrested three additional suspects, bringing the total booked for burglary to six, police said.

The six were identified as:

— Rohnell Robinson, 43, of Richmond;

— Samuel Young, 34, of Vallejo;

— Michael Bracy, 26, of Hercules;

— Alfred Stevens, 23, of Pittsburg;

— Deantee James, 38, of Richmond;

— Jamel Brown, 36, of Vallejo.

They were being held on $10,000 bail, while West was held on $100,000 bail.

The cases will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. Police are investigating whether the suspects were involved in other unsolved crimes at marijuana-related

businesses.