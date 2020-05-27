Churriño celebrates Pride Month with new churro flavor and merch with part of the proceeds going towards the LGBTQ Center Long Beach

20% of the proceeds from the Pride merchandise will go towards benefitting the LGBTQ Center Long Beach

Churriño Gourmet Dessert's new churro flavor will be available from June 1 to June 30, to commemorate Pride Month.

In celebration of Pride Month, Churriño Gourmet Dessert, a Long Beach churro shop will be serving a new flavor and holographic stickers from June 1 to June 30.

Churriño’s new flavor, Oh My Lover!, includes three mini churros filled with lemon custard and chocotella, and covered in fresh strawberries, coconut flakes, condensed milk and edible gold flakes for $5.95.

Churros can be ordered online for both in store and curbside pick up through its website. Deliveries can also be made through the third party online apps DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Holographic Pride stickers will be sold for $4.95 each, or $7.95 for two and 20% of the proceeds will benefit The LGBTQ Center in Long Beach.

Stickers are available inside Churriño or on its website. Customers can use the code “PRIDE” online to receive free shipping.

Churriño Gourmet Dessert is located at 345 The Promenade N, Long Beach.