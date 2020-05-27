In-person retail and places of worship latest in line of Long Beach establishments to reopen

On Wednesday, May 27, The City of Long Beach announced the the reopening of in-store retail and places of worship. The reopening comes with restrictions.

In-person retail and places of worship may reopen in the city of Long Beach effective immediately, with restrictions, announced the city of Long Beach in a press release on Wednesday, May 27.

This move is in alignment with the state of California and Los Angeles County.

The action will be in place until it is extended, rescinded, or amended in writing by the Health Officer, the press release stated.

“Our mom and pop retailers, boutiques, and places of worship need our support, and it’s time for them to safely reopen,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We continue to see encouraging data in Long Beach, and we will proceed cautiously.”

As the modification of stay-at-home orders continues, it is important that all possible steps are taken to certify that workers, volunteers and the public are safe, the press release said.

Requirements and restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 are specified in the revised orders and establishments are expected to implement and post a “Physical Distancing Protocol” before reopening.

In-store retail operations and office-based businesses are to follow these set of guidelines:

-Maintain physical distancing to the maximum extent possible, including:

–Retail can only open up to 50% of maximum capacity

–Office-based businesses are strongly encouraged to still prioritize telework.

-Enact cleaning and disinfecting protocols, including frequent hand washing.

-Require face coverings when in close contact with other people.

-Maintain processes to identify cases of illness and intervene quickly.

-Make worksite-specific plans for operating during this public health emergency, and train employees on these plans.

Places of worship are to follow these set of guidelines:

-Limit attendance to 25% of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees

(whichever is lower).

-Discontinue self-service food and beverages.

-Discontinue holding potlucks or family-style eating and drinking events. They are not allowed.

A variance to move further into Stage 2 and eventually Stage 3 has been applied for by Los Angeles County, this application includes the city of Long Beach, which would make it eligible to let restaurants and hair salons to reopen upon approval of the State and a Health order.

The press release stated that this order was put in place by the City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis in line with the Emergency Powers granted to the City Manager through the proclamation of Local Emergency.

Additionally, the updated Health Order includes revisions that align with the county and California’s Resilience Roadmap for Stage 2.

The revisions are related to vehicle-based parades, shopping centers, and in-person religious services and cultural ceremonies.

Pools located in private multi-unit residences or part of a homeowner’s association are allowed to open with physical distancing in place.

Drive-ins, including entertainment and restaurants, will be allowed under the updated Health Order, but are subject to City-issued permits according to the press release.