COVID-19+testing+expands+to+include+people+without+symptoms+in+Long+Beach

All Long Beach residents will be able to receive COVID-19 testing at the Cabrillo High School testing location, regardless of symptoms, beginning this weekend the City of Long Beach announced in a press release.

“Expanding texting options is critical as we continue to reopen our economy,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “It allows us to identify who has the virus, isolate cases, slow transmission and saves lives.”

This development will be effective on Saturday, May 30 and will take place at Cabrillo High School, which is located at 2001 Santa Fe Ave.

The testing site will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 562) 570.INFO (4636) or online.

Up until now, only essential workers who were asymptomatic were able to get tested at City testing locations, the press release stated and the expansion of testing is meant to bring availability to those who are worried or suspect they have COVID-19.

Those who are exhibiting symptoms, people over 65 years of age and individuals who have underlying chronic health conditions will continue to be prioritized when making an appointment

The press release states that the City remains committed to making testing available to all residents of Long Beach. Approximately 30,000 COVID-19 tests have taken place in Long Beach through four City-run sites including, St. Mary Medical Center, a state-run site and private labs.