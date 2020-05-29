The Great Plates Delivered Program by City of Long Beach brings meals to seniors

The City of Long Beach is launching a free meal delivery service for seniors, according to a press release by the City on Friday, May 29.

The Great Plates Delivered Program is able to deliver three meals a day to 600 qualifying seniors.

Meals will be provided by Long Beach food providers and restaurants that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Food providers will follow health and safety guidelines when preparing meals, and delivery services and drivers will be asked to submit to background checks.

Gov. Newsom first announced the program in April. The program is the first of its kind and will be provided in partnership with counties, cities and tribes in the state in order to allow seniors to stay at home during the ongoing health crisis.

“We continue to work hard to support our older adults during this public health crisis,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “We are thankful to Governor Newsom and FEMA for recognizing this critical need and for making this program possible.”

Daily meals received through The Great Plates Delivered Program can be easily stored in the fridge or frozen for later consumption.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

-Be residents of the City of Long Beach

– Be 65 years or older; or 60-64 years old if previously diagnosed with, exposed to, or at high risk of contracting COVID-19

-Live alone or with another senior who is eligible for meal delivery

-Not be enrolled in other state or federal nutrition assistance programs

-Struggle to obtain and cook food

-Earn an annual income between $24,980 and $74,940 for a single person or between $33,821 and $101,460 for two people.

Eligible residents can complete an online application through the City’s website or call (562) 570-INFO (4636) and choose option number 5.

The same telephone number will be used to answer questions about the program from the community. Residents can also email their questions to [email protected] Operators will respond to phone messages. Translators are also available if needed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the program to operate until June 10. The State of California plans to request the program be extended into July.

The City began a bidding process earlier this month to contract participating food providers. Selected food providers include:

5000 Pies

Bahn Thai Restaurant

Bebot Filipino Soul Food

Egg Heaven Cafe

El Paisa Restaurant

Hamburger Mary’s Long Beach

La Guanaquita Restaurant

Michael’s Pizzeria Downtown

ONell’s Comfort Kitchen

Pier 76

Restauration

Starling Diner

Taboon Mediterranean

TGIS Catering Services

The 908

The Little Brass Café Express