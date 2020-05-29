L.A. County approves reopening of hair salons, barbershops, and in-person dining immediately with safeguards in place

Hair salons and barbershops can reopen and in-person dining in restaurants can resume immediately with safeguards as Los Angeles County moves forward on the Roadmap to Recovery.

Nail salons and spa services like massages, facials and waxing are still prohibited from opening.

The State approved LA County’s request for a variance to California’s guidelines today, due to the County meeting the public health standards necessary to allow sectors of the economy and community to open to the public.

LA County has shown that it has controlled the spread of coronavirus while protecting residents and essential workers.

The County also has adequate hospital testing and contact tracing capacity. LA County has entered the advanced stages of the second phase of the State’s Resilience Roadmap.

Neighboring counties in Southern California have also entered Phase 2.

“This is an important milestone for Los Angeles County as we transition to being Safer at Work and Safer in our Communities and move forward in our path of reopening and recovery,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors said. “I am grateful to our state and local leaders for their partnership and collaboration in supporting the residents and businesses of Los Angeles County.”

Coronavirus remains a threat to residents, and community members must continue to practice physical distancing, wear face coverings and follow guidelines by health officials.

If LA County’s rate of infection rises dramatically, the Department of Public Health may close sectors of the economy again.

“We are only able to take this important step forward because everyone did their part. As we move along in our progress to reopen, let’s continue to keep our guard up. This highly contagious virus hasn’t disappeared; it is still out there, imposing a real threat to our communities. We cannot go back to business as usual,” said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “I urge everyone to continue doing their part by abiding by physical distancing and face covering requirements and by adhering to our new public health directives for reopened businesses. While our measure to reopen will provide economic relief to our workers and small businesses, extreme caution must be taken to prevent another spike in confirmed cases and fatalities. We must remember that our communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and they will likely continue to bear the brunt if the coronavirus comes back with a vengeance.”

Below are guidelines for residents visiting hair salons, barbershops and dining at restaurants:

Barbershops and hair salons

-Physical distancing must be followed

-Employees and customers will be screened for symptoms like cough and fever.

-Face coverings are required. Face coverings with earloops are recommended so the face covering won’t interfere with hair care.

-Magazines, coffee and other amenities are not allowed.

-Credit cards and contactless payment systems are recommended. If unable to use card or electronic payments, customers should try to come with exact cash amounts or checks whenever able.

-Stylists can only work one client at a time.

For the detailed protocols visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/.

Dine-in restaurants

-Physical distancing must be followed

-Employees and customers will be screened for symptoms like cough and fever.

-Outdoor seating and curbside pickup will be given priority

-Customers are encouraged to make reservations

-Customers will wait for an available table in their cars or outside the restaurant, in order to prevent crowds from forming.

-Face coverings are required when not eating.

-Dining room capacity will be limited to 60% for the next three weeks.

For further information about health requirements visit LA County’s public health page.

Under the Safer At Work And In The Community order, public and private gatherings of people who aren’t living together are not allowed, except for public protests and faith-based services.

Still closed are:

-Gyms and fitness centers

-Beach piers

-Indoor entertainment venues including arcades, bowling alleys, movie theaters, live performance theaters, concert halls, stadiums, arenas, theme parks, gaming facilities and festivals

-Indoor museums, galleries and zoos

For a full list of closed businesses click here.