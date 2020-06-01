Long+Beach+shuts+down+all+coronavirus+test+sites

The city says that all testing sites will remain shuttered until further notice “due to ongoing civil unrest”, according to a press release from the City.

Long Beach test sites, all of which will be closed include:

Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.)

Long Beach City College, Veterans Stadium (5000 E. Lew Davis Dr.)

Jordan High School (6500 Atlantic Ave.)

Cabrillo High School (2001 Santa Fe Ave.)

The Rapid Assessment Clinic (RAC), also located at Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus will also be closed.

Individuals who have appointments for testing on June 1 will not need to reschedule; their appointment will be honored any other day that the site is open.

New appointments are required for all testing sites and can be made online or by calling 562-570-INFO (4636).