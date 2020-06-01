Long Beach orders a citywide curfew 4 p.m., 1 p.m. curfew in business districts

A curfew has been ordered by the City of Long Beach effective at 1:00 p.m. in business districts and 4:00 p.m. citywide for Monday, June 1, for the “safety of the public,” the City announced in a press release.

The curfew will be in effect until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, unless the situation warrants an extension.

People will not be able to travel or be upon public streets, avenues, alleys, parks, ways or any public places in Long Beach while the curfew is in effect unless authorized.

The release specified that travel includes but is not limited to the following:

-Traveling by foot

-Bicycle

-Skateboard

-Scooter

-Motorcycle or

-Automobile or any other means of transportation.

The following groups are exempt:

Law enforcement personnel

-Firefighting personnel

-Emergency health care providers,

-Emergency medical personnel

-Civilians engaged in police or emergency work

-Individuals seeking emergency care

-Individuals traveling to and from their place of employment

-Representatives of the media

Those securing and actively cleaning up businesses are also exempt, the press release stated.

A curfew was ordered following City Manager Tom Modica, as the Director of Civil Defense of the City of Long Beach, proclaiming a local emergency in Long Beach on Sunday, May 31, per the powers listed in the Municipal Code.

This came after Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency for all of Los Angeles County on Saturday, May 30 due to ongoing acts of civil unrest and limited local resources. Newsom directed residents to pay attention to the advice of local emergency officials.

“Long Beach Municipal Code 2.69 empowers the Director of Civil Defense (City Manager) to proclaim, subject to ratification by the City Council within seven days, the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when the City is affected or likely to be affected by a disaster or major emergency and the Council is not in session.”