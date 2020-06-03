City-run+COVID-19+testing+sites+to+resume+operations+with+modified+hours

The city of Long Beach has reopened test sites for the Coronavirus that had been shuttered on Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2 as a precaution against civil unrest.

The reopenings will have modified hours and include:

-Long Beach City College’s Pacific Coast Campus (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Cabrillo High School (2001 Santa Fe Ave.), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Jordan High School (6500 Atlantic Ave.), 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations at Jordan Plus High School and St. Mary Medical Center did not close and remain open. New appointments are required for all testing sites and can be made online or by calling 562-570-INFO (4636).

Additionally, the City expanded accessibility of COVID-19 testing with a mobile service for Long Beach residents who cannot travel, this includes those in personal residences and residents at skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities and sober living homes.

A press release from the City stated that the mobile unit will be advantageous to residents who live in congregate living facilities with no on-site staff to conduct tests or facilities that cannot test independently.

COVID-19 tests that are administered with a nasal swab will also be available for caregivers of residents who are homebound, according to the press release.

To request mobile testing, a form can be submitted on the City’s COVID-19 website or call

(562) 570-INFO (4636).

“We still have a health crisis in Long Beach and it’s critical that we get back to testing residents,” Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Testing at Veterans Memorial Stadium remains closed until further notice.

The Rapid Assessment Clinic at the LBCC Pacific Coast Campus also reopens on Wednesday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Collection Transportation and Analysis Team are providing the mobile testing services, and are a specialized team of medical professionals with the National Guard.

The City press release stated that The National Guard deployment is a humanitarian effort intended to “enhance public health and City services by providing additional staff support.”

“The National Guard was initially deployed to Long Beach in April to perform logistical and administrative humanitarian support functions. Previous functions include assisting medical staff, managing incoming and outgoing traffic at the City’s Rapid Assistance Clinic (RAC), and assisting with housekeeping and meal services at the temporary shelters,” the press release said.

The current number of COVID-19 tests conducted by Long Beach is over 39,000 through four City-run testing sites.