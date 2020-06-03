The+Laugh+Factory+in+Long+Beach+offering+reward+for+return+of+looted+memorabilia

The Laugh Factory comedy club in Long Beach was among the businesses targeted by looters during Sunday’s melee, and the club owner asked Monday, June 1 for the return of valuable memorabilia, even offering a reward.

“The Laugh Factory is asking that those who took items from its Long Beach club please return them,” according to a statement from the club. “A reward will be offered with no questions asked.”

According to the statement, the stolen items include memorabilia that represent comedic history. While no reward amount was specified, anyone wishing to return an item was asked to email the club owner at [email protected]