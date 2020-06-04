Letter to the Editor | Irresponsible LB government

The front entrance of a Walgreens in downtown Long Beach after it was broken into Sunday, May 31.

Dear Editor,

The irresponsible lack of decisiveness by Mayor Garcia and LBPD Chief Luna is directly responsible for many of Long Beach businesses being looted and destroyed. How can they claim that they weren’t aware of the possibilities when they put in extreme measures to keep City Hall and the police department building safe with barriers.?!

Even though the Sheriff of Los Angeles County proclaimed a curfew at 6 p.m. on Sunday night, Garcia and Luna dilly-dallied around to an 8 p.m. curfew. How many businesses could have been saved.?!

They could have limited the protest demonstration time, or engaged in substantial pre-planning, or called in mutual aid and the National Guard as backup much earlier, or punctured the tires of getaway vehicles and confiscated them, or exercised a myriad of other measures available to them. Instead, when the inevitable violence and looting evolved, the well-paid police force just stood by and watched all the while proclaiming an empty victory.

This, people, is your taxpayer dollars NOT at work. Remember that at the voting polls next Nov.

Diana Lejins, Long Beach resident