LBPD officer under investigation after posting photo of baton, bloody sidewalk

LBPD officer Jacob Delgado is under investigation after he posted a photo on Instagram of him holding a baton over what appears to be a bloody sidewalk during protests against police brutality in Long Beach.

An internal affairs investigation was underway today after a Long Beach police officer posted a photo on Instagram of him holding a baton over what appears to be a bloody sidewalk during protests against police brutality in Long Beach.

The officer, 26-year-old Jacob Delgado, posted the photo to his Instagram story about 9 p.m. Sunday and deleted it later, according to Buzzfeed News, which first reported the story.

Around that time, officers were clashing with protesters and looters, and the National Guard was being called in to restore the peace.

Delgado also posted another photo on his Instagram with the caption, “Back up on the way.”

“The images depicted here are very disturbing and are not in line with the high standards we hold our officers accountable for,” Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna said in a statement.

The department’s social media policy requires “officers to use appropriate discretion when posting photographs or speech that may jeopardize investigations or discredit our department,” according to the department, which said disciplinary action will be taken depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Delgado will be removed from his patrol duties during the investigation, the department said.

Delgado graduated from the Long Beach Police Department’s recruit academy in May 2019 after completing 27 1/2 weeks of training, according to a press release from the department.