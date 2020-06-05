Off-duty LBPD officer killed in crash while riding motorcycle

Officer Anton Fischer was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle to work on Thursday, June 4.

An off-duty Long Beach police officer was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle to work on Thursday, June 4.

The crash occurred about 2:25 p.m. near Ocean Boulevard and Seventh Place, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the motorcyclist on the ground, the department said. Long Beach Fire Department paramedics transported the police officer to a local hospital, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Officer Anton Fischer sustained “substantial injuries,” and died at a hospital, public information officer Arantxa Chavarria said.

A preliminary investigation determined Fischer was traveling eastbound on Ocean Boulevard when the driver of a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee made a left turn from Seventh Place to westbound Ocean Boulevard.

Fischer was unable to stop in time and struck the side of the Jeep, police said. Bystanders rushed to aid Fischer until paramedics arrived, police said.

According to the Long Beach Police Officers Association, Fischer, who joined the force in 2017, was on his way to work.

The SUV’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to police.

“We are saddened by the death of Long Beach police Officer Anton Fischer at the age of 33,” Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted. “We are grateful for his service and dedication to our community. Please keep Officer Fischer’s family and friends in your thoughts.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact Detective David Lauro at 562-570-7355.