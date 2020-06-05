Long Beach transit pausing online ticket sales, continuing advanced cleaning practices

Long Beach Transit is asking its customers to continue CDC recommended precautions to avoid furthering the spread of coronavirus, according to a June 4 press release by LBT.

All those riding on LBT trains and buses are still required to wear face coverings.

Only those requiring special assistance should enter through the front door, all other riders should enter through the rear door of the vehicle.

When onboard, riders should sit one seat and one row away from other passengers.

LBT will continue the advanced cleaning regimen it has been using since March 5. Disinfectants are being used on bus operator compartments, panels, doors, handrails, interior window frames, pull cords, seats, stanchions and fare collection devices.

LBT is also collaborating with the City of Long Beach and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to protect customer safety.

Beginning on May 3, LBT increased the amount of buses on some of its busier routes to prevent crowding and promote social distancing.

The Transit and Visitor Information Center in downtown Long Beach will be closed to visitors from Monday, June 1 to Friday, June 5.

LBT has paused the use of its online app, and tickets can no longer be purchased through it, in response to the pandemic.

The Hello LBT program allows customers to get transit updates through text. To sign up for Hello LBT, people can text “ HELLO ” to 833-545-0528.