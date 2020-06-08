Two women shot in central Long Beach

Two women are recovering Monday, June 8 after being shot in Long Beach, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle with four men inside pulled up to a group of people at 17th Street and Gundry Avenue at 9:35 p.m. Saturday.

“Two of the suspects exited the vehicle with guns and fired into the group,” Lt. Gary Dephillippo of the Long Beach Police Department said.

“Two adult females were struck by gunfire.”

Both were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified a motive yet, Dephillippo said.

The investigation is ongoing.