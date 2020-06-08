LBPD officer fired after posting picture of baton and bloody sidewalk after protest

LBPD officer Jacob Delgado is under investigation after he posted a photo on Instagram of him holding a baton over what appears to be a bloody sidewalk during protests against police brutality in Long Beach.

A Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officer was relieved from duty on Friday, June 5, after posting a video of a baton over a bloody sidewalk after a protest over the death of George Floyd.

“Our organization is dedicated to our community and we must build upon the relationships we have while continuing to develop and foster new relationships,” LBPD Chief Robert Luna said in a press release. “We hold our employees to the highest standards and will not ignore behavior that erodes public trust.”

The LBPD opened an investigation on Officer, Jacob Delgado after he posted the bloody image on his personal Instagram on Sunday, June 31.

Delgado also posted an additional picture on his account with two fellow officers stating “Back up, on the way.”

After the photos were brought to the attention of the LBPD, Luna stated that the photos were disturbing and not up to the standard of the department.

Delgado graduated from the LBPD academy in May 2019 after completing 27 1/2 months of training.