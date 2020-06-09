Long+Beach+City+Council+to+allow+very+limited+telephonic+public+comments

Council limiting talking time to 1 minute, 30 seconds if more than 10 people call in.

The Long Beach City Council will be introducing telephonic public comments to its meetings.

The new system will start next week on Tuesday, June 15, and will allow residents to comment on agenda items via telephone.

Up to 20 speakers will be allowed to speak on a topic. If there are under 10 people waiting, they may speak for up to three minutes or 180 seconds.

After 10 speakers, the time limit will be reduced to 90 per previous council rules.

The new change will be similar to how the Council has been conducting the meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Although the city is reopening, the Council is still not meeting in person. Instead they will conduct the meetings through telephone and broadcast the meetings live.