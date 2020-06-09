LBUSD+announces+free+summer+lunch+program+starting+June+15

The Long Beach Unified School District will be continuing its summer meals program for students with the support of the City of Long Beach, according to an announcement by LBUSD’s Nutrition Services Branch.

Beginning on Monday, June 15 until Friday, Aug. 21, free take home lunches will be available for any child from 1 to 18 years old from 11:30am to 12:30pm at over 30 locations in Long Beach. The meals will be prepared by LBUSD employees.

LBUSD’s current meal distribution locations will close on June 12, when the semester ends.

View the locations here.

The daily menus may change based on the availability of certain foods but can be viewed here.