MemorialCare Center now offers Varian Edge – a new radiosurgery system to fight cancer

The Varian Edge is a radiosurgery system that uses real-time tumor tracking technology and motion management capabilities to treat hard-to-reach tumors.

The Edge can be used to treat the brain, breast, lung, prostate, spine and other areas throughout the body.

“The benefits for our patients are amazing,” Linda Chan, M.D., radiation oncologist, said in a press release. “Because of the enhanced precision and accuracy that this system allows us to achieve, our patients are able to spend less time away from work and more time in their normal daily activities.”

The accuracy and speed of the new system also cuts treatment time 10-15 minutes, while remaining the most accurate radiation treatment device on the market.

The MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is also the only hospital in the region to offer this treatment.

The Varian Edge may be used along side other treatments, such as surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy or targeted therapies.

Patients should consult with physicians at the MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center to see if this is an appropriate option for them.