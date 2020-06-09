L.B. Port Sees Cargo Increase in May, Still Reeling From COVID-19

Cargo shipments at the Port of Long Beach increased in May as the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic started to subside, officials reported on Tuesday, June 9.

The port moved 628,205 cargo units in May, a 9.5% increase from the same month last year. Imports increased 7.6% to 312,590 cargo units, while exports climbed 11.6% to 134,556 units. Empty containers headed back overseas jumped 11.4% to 181,060 units.

May marked the first month in 2020 that cargo shipments rose at the port, which was hampered by seven consecutive months of declines attributed to the U.S.-China trade dispute and the COVID-19 pandemic, port officials said.

“Our strong numbers reflect the efforts of our Business Recovery Task Force, which is setting the path for efficient cargo movement and growth,” said Mario Cordero, the executive director of the Port of Long Beach. “Our focus on operational excellence and world-class customer service will continue as we prioritize our industry-leading infrastructure development projects.”

The Port of Long Beach moved 2,830,855 cargo units during the first five months of 2020, which was 5.9% down from the same period in 2019.

“We aren’t out of the woods, but this is the gradual growth we have anticipated as the United States starts to rebound from the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19 and the trade war with China,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal said.

Port officials activated the task force, which works with customers, industry partners, labor and government agencies to ensure terminal and supply chain operations continue without disruption, along with expediting shipments of personal protective equipment.

Port officials said manufacturing in China has continued to rebound from the effects of COVID-19, while demand for furniture, digital products and home improvement goods is increasing in the United States.