Two people in custody in fatal shooting of man in Long Beach

A man and a woman were in custody Wednesday, June 10 in connection with the shooting death of a man in Long Beach, police reported.

Jeramy Odell, 29, and Shalisha White, 34, were both being held in lieu of $2 million bail following the shooting that occurred about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 in the 2500 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led detectives to a hotel in the 4500 block of Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, where they arrested Odell and White on Tuesday, police said.

“Detectives believe a dispute ensued between the victim and Odell, which escalated into a shooting,” according to an LBPD statement. “Detectives believe White was an active participant in the shooting and assisted Odell in fleeing to Los Angeles after the shooting occurred.”

Both suspects were booked at the Long Beach city jail on suspicion of murder, and White was additionally booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Detectives anticipate presenting their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office this week for filing consideration, police said.