June 12, 2020 | Vol. XLII No.25

Signal Tribune|June 12, 2020
Gyms, museums and hotels allowed to reopen in Long Beach
City Manager appoints Linda F. Tatum as Assistant City Manager
Long Beach launches SafeBiz, physical distancing self-certification for businesses who are ready to reopen
SH City Council okays steps toward future housing
Signal Hill declares local emergency due to civil unrest
Hood Santa delivers thousands of face-coverings to juvenile detention centers in Los Angeles and O.C.
Column | Signal Hill Police: the Ron Settles story
Garcia announces a new tenant assistance program for workers impacted by COVID-19
Long Beach protesters continue to march for George Floyd against police brutality and systematic racism
People’s Budget to be released Tuesday, June 16, includes proposal to defund police
