Long Beach launches SafeBiz, physical distancing self-certification for businesses who are ready to reopen

The City of Long Beach has announced that it has launched SafeBiz, a new website that will allow business owners to self-certify before reopening.

“Ensuring measures are in place to safely open businesses throughout our City is essential to limiting the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a press release on June 11. “The continued re-opening of our City remains a top priority. Doing it safely with the support of local data will continue to guide our process.”

The new website will take owners through a checklist of health protocols that are required under the City’s “Safer-at-home” order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These requirements include safety measures to protect employee health, keep crowds from gathering, keep people at least six feet apart and prevent unnecessary contact, sanitation methods, and more.

Businesses must implement these measures or explain why a certain step does not apply to their business in the website’s form.

If all questions are answered appropriately, a certificate will be automatically generated upon completion of the self-assessment for the business to print and post in a visible place along with a posting of a Physical Distancing Protocol.

Long Beach Code Enforcement staff will periodically review self-certification entries to ensure they are valid and will use the database to conduct spot checks of businesses to verify compliance.

Residents are able to report violations or non-compliant businesses by calling (562) 570-2633 or by e-mailing [email protected]

To visit the SafeBiz website click here