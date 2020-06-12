Gyms, museums and hotels allowed to reopen in Long Beach

Long Beach will be allowing more businesses to reopen after reviewing new state guidelines and local data. Gyms, other fitness facilities, day camps, museums and hotels will be able to open on Friday, June 12, according to a June 10 press release by the City of Long Beach.

“These reopenings are a major step forward in revitalizing our local economy, but COVID-19 remains a public health emergency,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “To everyone out and about in our community, please remember to wear your face coverings and wash your hands often to keep our community safe.”

The health order and protocols will be amended. Among the businesses allowed to reopen with modifications on June 12 are:

-Gyms and fitness facilities

-Professional sports without live audiences

-Youth Day camps

-Museums, galleries, and the Aquarium of the Pacific

-Campgrounds, RV parks, and outdoor recreation

-Music, film and television production facilities

-Hotels, lodging and certain short-term tourism rentals

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services will study epidemiological data this week to decide when Long Beach should enter Stage 3 of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Resilience Roadmap.

Until then, the following businesses must still remain closed until further notice:

-Nail salons

-Tattoo shops

-Spas and massage

-Craft distilleries, breweries, bars, pubs and wineries that do not serve food

-Movie theaters

-Family entertainment centers such as arcades and bowling alleys

-Live performance theaters

-Entertainment centers, concert halls and venues

-Stadiums

-Arenas

-Gaming facilities

-Festivals

Beach parking lots were opened at 70% capacity last weekend. Certain lots are marked with “No Parking” decals and cannot be selected on the online app or at parking pay stations, to ensure that physical distancing between beach-goers is maintained.

A parking ambassador will be available at the beach parking lots Friday through Sunday for the next two weeks to provide assistance. The parking pay stations will also be disinfected regularly.