Woman seen verbally assaulting Asian-American victim in viral video identified as Long Beach resident

Lena Hernandez, 56, of Long Beach is being sought by police.

The woman seen in a video verbally assaulting a Torrance Asian-American woman has been identified as a Long Beach Resident. Information on Lena Hernandez' whereabouts is being sought by police.

Torrance police say they’ve identified the woman seen in multiple videos verbally assaulting victims at Wilson park as Lena Hernandez, 56, of Long Beach.

In the video that garnered internet attention, Hernandez is seen harassing and threatening an Asian-American woman, who was exercising using a set of stairs at the Torrance park.

Moments after passing by, Hernandez yells at the person exercising “go back to whatever f****** Asian country you belong.” Hernandez then goes on a tirade full of expletives about the usage of the stairs.

Hernandez comes into the frame again when the woman exercising seems to ignore her yelling, “you’re going to get your a** kicked by my family and they’re going to f*** you up.”

Hernandez is also heard yelling at the woman to “go back to whatever f****** Asian country you belong in.” She continues the use of xenophobic remarks saying “this is not your place, this is not your home,” and “you’re a f****** b****”.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to call the police. She’s also suspected of assaulting another woman in October in a shopping mall.

The video is embedded below and includes language not safe for work: