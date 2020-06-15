Long+Beach+extends+health+order+to+include+basketball+and+volleyball+courts

The City of Long Beach has announced that it has amended its health order to allow members of the same household to use beaches and basketball and volleyball courts.

“As we resume more of our daily routines, it’s more important than ever to remember coronavirus is a public health emergency,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a June 12 press release. “That means we still have to physically distance and be responsible about wearing face coverings so we can continue these reopenings.”

Under the new health order, residents can use the beach for “stationary” activities, such as sunbathing, sitting, and picnicking. Residents can also take part in physical recreation and exercise, but must a physical distance of six feet from other groups.

The City is also opening up use of its basketball, volleyball, pickle ball courts, as well as its picnic area.

The press release stated that groups must be from the same household, and pick-up games with other groups are prohibited.

The health order will also allow gyms, day camps, museums, the Aquarium of the Pacific and hotels to open on June 12, but they must complete safety requirements first.

The new health order will not extend to nail salons, tattoo shops, spas, massage parlors, bars or family entertainment centers.